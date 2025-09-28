Buy Walton IT products and win e-bike, discounts or gifts

Walton has announced “Double Dhamaka Offer” for the customers of Walton desktop, laptop, all-in-one PC, tablet, printer and speaker.

Under this campaign, customers are likely to get Walton Takyon Leo E-bike along with up to 50% sure discounts or guaranteed gifts on the purchase of Walton IT products and accessories from any Walton Plaza, official website, and distributor outlets across the country.

Customers will get these benefits till end of this year.

The declarations were given at a grand launching ceremony titled ‘Walton Computer Double Dhamaka Offer’ held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday.

Media personality Adil Hossain Noble, also managing director and CEO of Axentec PLC, attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest.

The function was also attended, among others, by Walton Plaza’s managing director Mohammad Rayhan.

Adil Hossain Noble said: “Walton is a recognized electronics and technology brand for which we are proud of. Walton is producing world’s most advanced smart products that can compete with other global brands. Walton is representing Bangladesh in the global arena. We hope that Walton will move further and take Bangladesh to a place of honor as a hub of technology products manufacturer.”

Walton Computer Product’s chief business officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said: “We have already provided various benefits including exclusive offers, exchange offers and many more for customers. These initiatives have drawn huge response from customers across the country in purchasing IT products and accessories at affordable prices. In continuation, we have announced ‘Double Dhamaka Offer’. Under this offer, the customers will get guaranteed gift or attractive discount and have the chance of winning electric bikes by purchasing Walton brand computer products or accessories.”

Walton Digi-Tech is the country’s leading technology product manufacturing, marketing and exporting company in Bangladesh.

Walton has turned ‘Made in Bangladesh’ concept into a reality in hi-tech products. The extensive distribution network across the country, world-class technical expertise, research and innovation unit and commitment to technological innovation have taken Walton to a unique height. Along with other devices, Walton has recently stared exporting motherboards (PCBA) to the United States.

Walton Digi-Tech is manufacturing and marketing 44 types of various IT products including laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, electric bikes, tabs, projectors, interactive displays, printers, toners, UPS, CCTV, access control, keyboards, mouse, pen drives, Wi-Fi routers, network switches, USB hubs, card readers, webcams, speakers, earphones, headphones, SSDs, external SSDs, RAM, coolers, power supplies, PCBAs, memory cards, power banks, smart watches, smart fitness scales, digital writing pads, USB, Type-C and HDMI cables and converters, etc.