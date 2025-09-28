Sony Expo 2025 extended till Monday

Considering the interest of buyers and visitors, the duration of Sony Expo 2025, the largest Sony product exhibition of the year ongoing at the Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka in the capital, has been extended by two days.

Sony-Smart's public relations agency Window Media Limited on Sunday confirmed the matter.

The company informed that an exhibition of Japanese Sony products has been going on at the Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka since Friday morning presented by Sony-Smart.

There was a huge crowd of visitors and buyers at the fair on Friday and Saturday, many of whom demanded an extension of the expo's duration.

In view of their demands, the Sony-Smart authorities have decided to keep the expo open until Monday night.

Therefore, Sony Expo 2025, which started on Friday morning, will continue until Monday night. It will be open from 10 am to 10 pm every day. Sony Expo 2025 is open to the public.

Sony-Smart General Manager and Head of Sales Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury said: "Many of our esteemed buyers and visitors from different professions have expressed their regret over the phone and inbox that they could not come to this year's biggest Sony exhibition as they were out of Dhaka on holidays. Due to their interest and love, we have decided to extend the organization of Sony Expo 2025 by two days. However, we would like to issue a caution notice to our customers. We have already noticed that some unscrupulous traders are misleading buyers by misrepresenting the name of Sony Expo and claiming that the fair is being held from various places. Remember, it is not at any showroom or roadside shop; Sony Expo is only held at the five-star Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka located next to Shahbagh in the capital. There is no pre-registration or entry fee to participate in this exhibition, and there is no condition of purchasing any product."

The buyers and visitors coming to the Sony Expo will have the opportunity to display, experience and purchase all the latest models of Sony TVs - Bravia 5, Bravia 2 II, QD-OLED BRAVIA 8 II, Sound Bars - Bravia Theater System 6, Bravia Theater Bar 6, Sound Systems - ULT Field 3, Field 5 and ULT Mic and the new model of AN7 Neckband Headphones, which had been launched in Bangladesh on September 25.

When buying products from this fair, buyers will get the most affordable prices, along with the opportunity to win exciting gifts including the latest model of sound system - Bar 6, the latest model of headphones - AN7 Neckband, Smart Android Air Mouse.

The Sony product exhibition has been organized by Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, the official distributor of Sony, a world-renowned Japanese electronics and related services marketing company in Bangladesh, and is known nationwide as Sony-Smart.