Green Dot Ltd holds ‘Sanaky Night, Dhaka 2025’

Green Dot Limited, one of the country’s leading suppliers of water purifiers and accessories, organized “Sanaky Night, Dhaka 2025” as the exclusive business partner in Bangladesh of the world-renowned Vietnamese brand Sanaky Water Purifier.

The event was held on September 25 at the Radisson Blu in the capital.

Present at the occasion were ABM Zahidul Islam, chairman of Green Dot Limited; Enguyen Van Han, director of Sanaky’s International Trading Division; along with senior officials and the country’s respected dealers.

In their speeches, the speakers discussed in detail the advanced technology of Sanaky Water Purifier, the importance of safe drinking water, and the initiative to make purifiers easily accessible and affordable for everyone.

Through this event, Sanaky’s modern technology and quality were showcased more closely to customers and partners.

Green Dot Limited is a pioneering company in Bangladesh’s water purification and purifier sector.

As the sole distributor of Sanaky, the company has been supplying internationally standardized purifiers and accessories so that every household in the country can conveniently enjoy the benefit of pure water.

The event concluded with a cultural program.