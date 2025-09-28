Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Green Dot Ltd holds ‘Sanaky Night, Dhaka 2025’

Present at the occasion were ABM Zahidul Islam, chairman of Green Dot Limited; Enguyen Van Han, director of Sanaky’s International Trading Division; along with senior officials 

Update : 28 Sep 2025, 01:59 PM

Green Dot Limited, one of the country’s leading suppliers of water purifiers and accessories, organized “Sanaky Night, Dhaka 2025” as the exclusive business partner in Bangladesh of the world-renowned Vietnamese brand Sanaky Water Purifier.

The event was held on September 25 at the Radisson Blu in the capital.

Present at the occasion were ABM Zahidul Islam, chairman of Green Dot Limited; Enguyen Van Han, director of Sanaky’s International Trading Division; along with senior officials and the country’s respected dealers.

In their speeches, the speakers discussed in detail the advanced technology of Sanaky Water Purifier, the importance of safe drinking water, and the initiative to make purifiers easily accessible and affordable for everyone.

Through this event, Sanaky’s modern technology and quality were showcased more closely to customers and partners.

Green Dot Limited is a pioneering company in Bangladesh’s water purification and purifier sector.

As the sole distributor of Sanaky, the company has been supplying internationally standardized purifiers and accessories so that every household in the country can conveniently enjoy the benefit of pure water.

The event concluded with a cultural program.

Read More

Masuma Rahman Nabila new face of Veet Bangladesh

DCCI president calls on taxpayers, businesses to use e-return system

New IUT Alumni Association committee takes oath

Visa refused? Your solution is here with Global Pathway Experts Ltd

Biggest Sony product exhibition of the year kicks off in Dhaka

Walton wins ‘Enterprise of the Year’ at Bangladesh Business Awards 2024

Latest News

Women's cricket set for 'seismic' breakthrough at World Cup

Avash releases sixth single ‘Satta’

Dortmund keep heat on Bayern with Mainz win

Hili land port to suspend import-export for six days

Masuma Rahman Nabila new face of Veet Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x