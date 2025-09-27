Saturday, September 27, 2025

New IUT Alumni Association committee takes oath

The ceremony was chaired by the Chief Patron of IUTAA Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, vice chancellor of IUT

Update : 27 Sep 2025, 07:12 PM

Newly elected members of the executive committee of the Islamic University of Technology Alumni Association (IUTAA) took oath. The oath-taking ceremony was held at IUT Auditorium on Friday.

The ceremony was chaired by the Chief Patron of IUTAA Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, vice chancellor of IUT.

After the oath-taking, the newly elected President Azimuddin Khan shared his vision emphasizing that “as a community, it is instinctive for us to serve and contribute to one another, — something we have always practiced even before being elected.”

He also recognized the dedicated efforts of the outgoing committee and expressed how the association is becoming more structured and organized with each passing year. 

Newly elected general secretary Minhaz Fahme expressed that his motivation to take up this responsibility came from the unwavering belief and trust of IUT students and alumni for more than a decade.

Among others of the newly elected committee members, consisting of 13 committed and dynamic individuals, Mohammad Hasibul Haque as vice president, Md Shahjalal Hossain Limon as assistant general secretary, Asifur Rahman Chowdhury as treasurer, Shoaib Bin Noor as organizing secretary, Manjurul Hassan Bandhan as assistant treasurer, Dewan Tarikul Mannan as publication secretary, along with Adham Arik Rahman, Takia Mosharref, Sagupth Alam Zarif, Arifin Islam, and Md Sabbir Rahman as executive members took oath pledging: “to carry out the responsibilities to the best of our ability for the honor of the Association and the pride of our alma mater.”

In the keynote, IUT VC Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Islam shared his expectations and encouragement for the newly elected committee to continue strengthening the alumni network and contributing to the university’s mission. 

At the program, outgoing president Ziaul Haque and general secretary Moinul Momen reflected on their successful three-year tenure, reminiscing about the activities and initiatives undertaken for the alumni community. 

Chief election commissioner Rezwanul Haque highlighted the challenges faced during the election process and how they were overcome to ensure a fair and transparent outcome.

