DCCI president calls on taxpayers, businesses to use e-return system

To strengthen the country’s economic foundation, the role of income tax and VAT is crucial, he says

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) leaders and experts provide guidance on income tax, VAT, and the e-return system to over 70 business participants during a workshop in Dhaka on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 07:33 PM

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Taskeen Ahmed on Saturday urged taxpayers and businesses to file their income tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) through the e-return system to overcome obstacles in the return submission process.

He made the call while inaugurating a workshop titled "Personal income tax and e-return" organized by DCCI in the capital.

In his welcome remarks, Taskeen said paying income tax is the moral responsibility of every citizen and entrepreneur, as the government implements domestic infrastructure development, education, healthcare and social safety net programs with tax revenues.

“To strengthen the country’s economic foundation, the role of income tax and VAT is crucial,” he said, adding that Bangladesh’s income tax contribution to GDP remains relatively low compared to other countries.

The DCCI chief stressed the need for raising the tax-to-GDP ratio and pointed out that the government has introduced the e-return system to eliminate obstacles in the tax payment process, ensuring greater transparency and accountability in revenue administration.

The workshop featured three technical sessions on Income Tax, VAT and E-return, conducted by Lutful Hadee, proprietor and CEO of Hadee Lutful and Co; Md Shafiqul Alam, director of Bizz Solutions PLC; and Snehasish Barua, partner of Snehasish Mahmud and Co, Chartered accountant.

More than 70 participants from DCCI member firms attended the event and received comprehensive insights to help them operate their businesses more efficiently.

DCCI Senior Vice President Razeev H Chowdhury and Vice President Md Salem Sulaiman were also present.

Topics:

GDPIncome TaxDCCIDhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry
