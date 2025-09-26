Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Biggest Sony product exhibition of the year kicks off in Dhaka

When buying products from this fair, buyers are getting the cheapest price, along with the opportunity to win exciting gifts 

Update : 26 Sep 2025, 09:13 PM

The biggest Sony product exhibition of the year has begun in Dhaka at the Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka named “Sony Expo 2025.”

This exhibition has offered the buyers and visitors an opportunity to display, experience and purchase all the latest models of Sony TV - Bravia 5, Bravia 2II, QD- OLED Bravia 8II, Sound Bar - Bravia Theatre System 6, Bravia Theatre Bar 6, Sound System - ULT Field 3, Field 5 and ULT Mic and the new model of AN7 Neckband Headphones, which had been launched in Bangladesh market on September 25.

When buying products from this fair, buyers are getting the cheapest price, along with the opportunity to win exciting gifts including the latest model of sound system - Bar 6, the latest model of headphones – AN7 Neckband, Smart Android Air Mouse.

Sony Expo 2025, which started on Friday morning, will end on Saturday night, and will be open daily from 10:00 am to 08:00pm.

The Sony product exhibition has been organized by Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, the official distributor in Bangladesh of Sony, a world-renowned Japanese electronics and related services company, and is known nationwide as Sony-Smart.

RMDC Sony Southeast Asia President Bae Ji Hoon and Smart Technologies (BD) Limited managing director Mohammad Zahirul Islam jointly inaugurated the exhibition by cutting a cake on Friday morning.

Sony International Bangladesh branch head Ricky Lukas, Sony-Smart director Md Tanvir Hossain, head of sales and general manager Md Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, head of marketing and deputy general manager Azad Rahman, representatives of various media outlets and employees at various levels of Sony-Smart were present.

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited is the leading ICT product marketing company in Bangladesh, marketing ICT products of more than 100 global brands in the country's market.

On November 26, 2021, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited signed an official distributorship agreement to market Japanese multinational technology product manufacturer Sony's electronics products and related services in Bangladesh.

Read More

Walton wins ‘Enterprise of the Year’ at Bangladesh Business Awards 2024

Study: 78% loans only given in Dhaka, Chittagong

Shwapno expands with bigger outlet in Banasree

MTB, Credence Housing ink deal

Ficci, Competition Commission discuss Competition Act, 2012

Meena Bazar opens new outlet at Mirpur 60 Feet Road

Latest News

UNGA: Prof Yunus seeks a future without autocrats, safeguarding power for people

Red July demands health adviser's removal, cites lack of sector experience

Netanyahu: Palestinian State would be national suicide for Israel

Teesta Bridge embankment collapse sparks fear of highway cut-off, mass displacement

Sada Dal demands re-election if Ducsu polls irregularities are proven

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x