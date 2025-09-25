Thursday, September 25, 2025

Shwapno expands with bigger outlet in Banasree

Present at the opening ceremony were Shwapno’s business director Sohel Tanvir Khan, regional head of operations Ashraful Islam, regional operations manager Kamruzzaman Shadhin, along with many others

Update : 25 Sep 2025, 05:48 PM

One of the country’s leading retail chain shops Shwapno has launched a larger outlet in Block D of Banasree.

The new store was officially inaugurated on Thursday.

Present at the opening ceremony were Shwapno’s business director Sohel Tanvir Khan, regional head of operations Ashraful Islam, regional operations manager Kamruzzaman Shadhin, along with many others.

Commenting on the new outlet, Shwapno’s managing director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said: “For the convenience of our customers, Shwapno is now present almost all over the country. We had been planning for a long time to open a large, modern outlet in the Banasree area. Here, our range of services will be even broader. We hope customers will make this outlet their regular marketplace, enjoying a healthy and safe shopping environment.”

Shwapno’s director of operations Abu Naser added: “To mark the inauguration, we are offering attractive month-long promotions. In addition to Buy One Get One Free offers, there will also be instant cash discounts.”

This is Shwapno’s 733rd outlet.

