Ficci, Competition Commission discuss Competition Act, 2012

The Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Thursday hosted a consultation session titled “Competition Act 2012 and the Functions of the Bangladesh Competition Commission” at its conference hall.

The session was chaired by Ficci president Zaved Akhtar, with Bangladesh Competition Commission Chairperson AHM Ahsan as the chief guest.

Also in attendance were Ficci board member Sumitava Basu, senior Commission officials, and representatives from Ficci’s member companies.

AHM Ahsan underlined the importance of the law in strengthening market fairness.

“The Competition Act is a cornerstone for a healthy free-market economy. Enacted in 2012, it empowers the Commission to curb cartels and syndicates, protect consumer interests, and foster investment. Effective enforcement will encourage innovation, create jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth,” he noted.

Ficci president Zaved Akhtar reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to fair business practices.

“Ficci represents nearly 200 leading companies from 35 countries across 21 sectors. Our members believe in fair competition and a level playing field. We want a strong and effective law that protects both industry and consumers, while ensuring regulations do not unintentionally hinder business growth,” he said.

Moderated by Ficci executive director TIM Nurul Kabir, the session featured constructive inputs from officials of the Competition Commission and representatives of Ficci member companies, who shared their thoughtful views on the implementation and possible amendments of the law.