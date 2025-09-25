Default loans in NBFIs rise to 27,541C

Default loans at the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) reached Tk27,541 crore by the end of June 2025, accounting for 35.72% of their total loans disbursed.

Just three months earlier, at the end of March, the figure stood at Tk27,189 crore, or 35.32% of total loans. This means default loans grew by Tk352 crore in just one quarter, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

At the end of December 2024, the total loan portfolio of NBFIs was Tk75,450 crore, of which Tk25,089 crore or 33.25% was classified as non-performing.

As per the central bank data, although outstanding loans in the NBFI sector have grown in recent months, defaults are increasing at a much faster pace.

This indicated that not only are older loans turning bad, but some of the newly disbursed loans are also falling into default.