ShareTrip's Sadia Haque wins DHL–The Daily Star BD Business Awards 2024

Update : 24 Sep 2025, 07:12 PM

Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, has been honoured with the Outstanding Woman in Business Award at the 23rd DHL –The Daily Star Bangladesh Business Awards, held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

This award recognizes Sadia Haque’s role in transforming ShareTrip from a three-person startup into a powerhouse redefining travel and lifestyle services in Bangladesh.

Under her leadership, ShareTrip became the first travel company and the first startup in Bangladesh to win Superbrand award, and the first travel app in the country to cross 1 million downloads - milestones that underscore its pioneering role in the digital economy.

At the same time, she has embedded social responsibility at the heart of ShareTrip, launching the sector’s first CSR initiatives in partnership with NGOs to address critical community challenges. 

The DHL - The Daily Star Bangladesh Business Awards honour leaders whose innovation, resilience, and vision are shaping the nation’s economy. 

The event was attended by Salehuddin Ahmed, Finance Adviser, as chief guest, and Sk. Bashir Uddin, Commerce Adviser, as special guest, alongside leading figures from business and policymaking.  

Reflecting on the award, Sadia Haque said: ”This recognition is not just about me, but about the entire ShareTrip family and what we’ve built together. Our ambition is to grow ShareTrip into a world-class platform on par with global leaders, while proudly showcasing Bangladesh’s innovation and talent on the international stage.”

Sadia Haque has previously been recognized with the Kotler Women Leader of the Year 2023, ICT Woman of the Year 2024, and the Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) Award 2024. 

