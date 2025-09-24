Zettabyte Technologies enters retail market, opens 1st outlet

Zettabyte Technologies, a trusted name in Bangladesh’s corporate IT sector for more than 16 years, has officially entered the retail market. The company, which has long supported startups and large enterprises, is now offering technology products directly to consumers.

On 21 September, Monday, Zettabyte opened its first retail outlet at Multiplan Center, New Elephant Road, Dhaka. At the same time, it launched an e-commerce platform, enabling customers to purchase laptops, desktops, networking devices, smart gadgets, and other tech products both online and in-store.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, managing director of Zettabyte Technologies, said: “For years, we focused on serving corporate clients. Now, individual customers can also purchase our products easily. Our goal is to make technology more accessible to everyone.”

Chairman Omar Sharif Ibne Hai added: “We have built trust in the corporate sector over the years. Now we are opening our doors to individual customers, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Zettabyte.”

To celebrate the launch, Zettabyte will host a month-long IT Fair starting September 24. During the fair, customers will enjoy up to 30% discounts and receive attractive gifts on purchases above Tk5,000.

Offers will be available both at the outlet and online (www.zettabyte.com.bd).

Founded in 2009 by Omar Sharif Ibne Hai and Mohammad Saiful Islam, Zettabyte started with a small team dedicated to corporate IT solutions. Today, the company employs around 30 professionals and has served over 100 government and private organizations nationwide.

Looking ahead, Zettabyte plans to expand its retail outlets across Bangladesh, enhance its e-commerce platform, and introduce advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and smart devices. The company also aims to provide customized solutions for educational institutions and corporate clients.

Industry experts say Zettabyte’s entry into the retail market will further strengthen its position in Bangladesh’s technology sector.