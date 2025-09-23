Bata marks Founder’s Day 2025

Footwear brand Bata celebrated its Founder’s Day 2025 on September 21, a special moment for thousands of Bata employees around the world.

More than a historic milestone, this occasion marks the company’s rich legacy, celebrates the spirit that drives it forward, honors its values, and reinforces its commitment to the communities that support it.

Since its beginning in 1894 in Zlín, Czechoslovakia, Bata has always been more than a shoe company. Founder Tomáš Bata was a visionary who transformed the industry by making quality footwear affordable, introducing new production methods, and improving conditions for his workers.

His innovative business model emphasized building thriving communities around Bata factories, establishing schools, healthcare, and housing to uplift families. This model of corporate responsibility continues to inspire Bata’s operations in 56 countries today.

In line with these values, Bata launched the Bata Children’s Program (BCP) in 2010, which has supported over 400,000 children worldwide through education, health, mentorship, and sustainability.

This year, around 32,000 employees across 56 countries observed Founder’s Day by actively participating in community service initiatives through the BCP.

In Bangladesh, the celebrations carried special meaning.

Under the banner of the Bata Children’s Program, Bata Employee Engagement (BEE) forum and in partnership with Save the Children, Bata Bangladesh organized the Youth-Led Innovation Lab.

This unique initiative reached out to marginalized youth from Dhaka Division, equipping them with mentoring, tools, and guidance to transform their ideas into sustainable business models.

During the boot camp, Bata employees volunteered as mentors to help the youth refine their projects, prototypes, and pitching skills.

On September 21, the Gala Day, the young participants presented their ideas before a distinguished panel of judges, including Bata’s leadership, government representatives, and social organizations.

The most promising ideas received the coveted Yes Card, advancing them to the national level.

Alongside this flagship initiative, Bata Bangladesh also ran a Consumer Connect Campaign in all Bata stores across the country in collaboration with SOS Children’s Village Bangladesh.

For every pair of shoes sold on Founder’s Day, Tk21 per pair was pledged towards the development of children and youth at SOS Children’s Village.

The raised funds will support life skills training, mentoring sessions for youth, and psychosocial support programs for children to strengthen their well-being and mental health.

The in-store campaign was further brought to life with joyful activities for children, including painting and decorating shoe boxes, enjoying a puppetry show, and interacting with Bata’s celebrity brand ambassador, popular actress Sabila Nur, who inspired and encouraged the children during the celebrations.

Through these meaningful initiatives, Bata Bangladesh celebrated not just its 131 years of legacy but also reaffirmed its core value of “Improving Lives.”

The events highlighted the company’s commitment to giving back to the community, empowering youth, and supporting children’s development—strengthening Bata’s journey towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.