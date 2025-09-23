Tuesday, September 23, 2025

DCCI: Bangladesh’s toy market to double by 2030

'The domestic toy market, currently valued at Tk4,500 crore, is expected to reach Tk9,000 crore by 2030'

Update : 23 Sep 2025, 04:57 PM

Bangladesh’s toy market is projected to double within the next five years, said Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) president Taskeen Ahmed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a seminar, titled ‘Export Diversification: Prospects of Innovation and Export in Toy Manufacturing Industry’, at the DCCI office in Motijheel, Ahmed said the domestic toy market, currently valued at Tk4,500 crore, is expected to reach Tk9,000 crore by 2030.

Highlighting export opportunities, Taskeen said Bangladesh could play a significant role in global toy supply as the market is shifting due to US tariff policies and rising labor costs in China.

Once China alone produced 80% of the world’s toys, but now, due to high labor costs, that dominance is receding. This is a golden opportunity for Bangladesh, he pointed.

Bangladesh currently exports toys to over 80 countries, earning $77 million in foreign exchange last year from toy exports alone.

Taskeen said further expansion of this sector could significantly reshape the country’s export basket.

At present, there are 147 toy manufacturers in Bangladesh employing around 20,000 people, 80 percent of whom are women.

“If this industry grows further, it will not only contribute economically but also create a strong pathway for women’s empowerment,” the DCCI president added.

Speakers at the seminar also stressed strengthening supply chains, simplifying licensing procedures and expanding Bangladesh’s footprint in the international toy licensing market.

Patent, Design and Trademarks Department director general Md Jahangir Hossain, NBR member Muhammad Mubinul Kabir, and British deputy development director in Bangladesh Martin Dawson also attended the event.

