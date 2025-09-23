Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Prime Bank Foundation extends financial support to establish Cancer & Kidney Center

Maj Gen Dr. Md Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury (Retd.), CEO of Prime Bank Foundation, handed over the financial assistance cheque to Dr. Sadiqur Rahman Malik, chairman of Khalil-Malik Hospital and Khalil-Malik Foundation

Update : 23 Sep 2025, 03:35 PM

Prime Bank Foundation has stepped forward to support free of cost cancer and kidney treatment for underprivileged communities.

As part of this initiative, the Foundation has provided financial assistance to establish the Khalil-Malik Cancer and Kidney Screening Center at Chuadanga.

This support has been extended under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of Prime Bank PLC.

A formal cheque handover ceremony was held on Tuesday at Prime Tower, Nikunja, Dhaka.

Maj Gen Dr. Md Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury (Retd.), chief executive officer of Prime Bank Foundation, handed over the financial assistance cheque to Dr. Sadiqur Rahman Malik, chairman of Khalil-Malik Hospital and Khalil-Malik Foundation.

Senior officials from both institutions were also present at the event.

Maj Gen Dr. Md Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury (Retd.), CEO of Prime Bank Foundation, said: “Currently, around 22% of people in Bangladesh suffer from kidney diseases, while nearly 13% are affected by cancer. Due to high treatment costs, timely medical care remains out of reach for many patients. This new screening center will serve as a vital step in providing affordable primary screening and treatment facilities.”

Since 2007, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Prime Bank PLC has been working to improve the education and healthcare sectors through Prime Bank Foundation.

Since inception, under its Education Support Program, the Foundation has awarded scholarships worth over Tk44 crore to 4,464 students.

Among them, more than 3,600 have already completed higher education and around 2,000 are currently employed.

The Foundation also operates Prime Bank Grammar School under CSR activity. 

In the healthcare sector, the Foundation has been serving communities through the Prime Bank Eye Hospital, where a total of 1,061 eye camps have been organized, providing free eye check-ups to the patients.

The institute has served 316,898 people and conducted 19,157 cataract surgeries.

In addition, to contribute to the development of skilled healthcare professionals in the country, Prime Bank Foundation runs the Prime College of Nursing, Dhaka.

