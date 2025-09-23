Family reality game show ‘Konka Shera Poribar’ to resume on NTV

The family reality game show "Konka Shera Poribar" is set to resume on NTV, courtesy of electronics and home appliance brand Konka.

The event, which is gaining popularity, is coming this time with Season-4.

This new season is usually the puzzle, the game of intelligence, all the fun games, and new additions including cooking competition with the presence of stars.

Recently, the new season's launching ceremony was announced through a press conference in the hall of the corporate office of the group in Gulshan.

At the beginning of the press conference, DMD Md. Nurul Afser of the group welcomed the relevant information on the product of Konka.

He said that more than two decades, Konka brand electronics and home appliances have become a symbol of the confidence, trust and dependence of customers in the country. Konka brand electronics and home appliances are now being used in every house in the urban & remote region of the country.

“The achievement is only possible for our partners, well -wishers, buyers, consumers and their genuine love and confidence. Konka electronics and home appliances are the first choice of customers due to best quality, affordable prices, acceptability of all levels consumers and easy way of after-sales services.”

He also said that Konka's refrigerator, freezer, ceiling fan are being manufactured in Bangladesh. In addition, Konka LED TV, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Mixer Grinder, Electric Cattle, Gas Stove, Infrared Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Rice Cooker, Electric iron and some of other home appliances are produced via assembling.

He shared the beginning of "Konka Shera Poribar Season 4" with the journalists and guests present.

He also said that they are working to keep peace and happiness every family in the country, including all the families who have reached the Konka products. The event "Konka Shera Poribar" is the only part of that continued effort. They would like to keep this effort running in the future.

After Nurul Afser's speech, the logo of Season 4 was unveiled and the theme was served.

He shared ​​the rules for participating in the event and the format of the competition.

Also present at the press conference was special guest from China Reed, sales director, and Lester, DGM-Sales, Konka Asia Region, Electro Mart Group Director Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz and Nurul Azim Sunny, GM-Sales and Marketing Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, NSM-Retail Operation Md. Julhak Hossain, Advertising Agency Media Com Limited and officials of NTV broadcasting.