Techno Drugs launches South Asia’s first-ever single rod contraceptive implant

Techno Drugs Ltd, one of Bangladesh’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has achieved a historic milestone with the launch of its first-ever single rod implant manufacturing.

This can replace the previous double rod implant in the contraceptive market. Research for this breakthrough began in 2019, after the launch of its dedicated implant manufacturing plant. Today, Techno Drugs proudly operates the only such facility in South Asia and the second in the world to manufacture single rod implant.

Techno Drugs have been manufacturing contraceptive implants since 2019 being the only company in Bangladesh and one of the five companies across the globe to manufacture contraceptive implants.

They achieved this technology in its contraceptive manufacturing facility.

Since then further research on the development of single rod implants has been ongoing carried out by managing director Shah Jalal Uddin Ahmed of Techno Drugs Ltd himself, a renowned pharmacist of the country and beyond.

The manufacturing facility has a separate section, purpose-built exclusively for the production of “ETO Plant” single rod implants, designed to provide safe, effective, and long-term contraceptive solutions.

This milestone strengthens Bangladesh’s position in global reproductive healthcare manufacturing, reducing dependency on imports and expanding access to high-quality contraceptives in both domestic and international markets.

Arefeen Raafi Ahmed, executive director of Techno Drugs Ltd, said: “This is not just a milestone for Techno Drugs, but for the entire region. By establishing South Asia’s first and the world’s second dedicated single rod implant plant under the brand name of ETO Plant, we are redefining accessibility, affordability, and innovation in contraceptive healthcare.”

Founded in 1996, Techno Drugs Ltd has consistently driven innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, from oncology to hormonal medicines.

Techno Drugs Ltd is proud of its state-of-the-art oncology manufacturing facility, which has been operational for the past 15 years.

The upgraded facility, designed in line with international Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, will significantly increase production capacity and introduce a wider range of advanced oncology and hormonal therapies. This marks a major step toward meeting the growing demand for affordable, high-quality cancer treatments in Bangladesh and beyond.

Over the years, Techno Drugs Ltd has achieved several milestones, including becoming the pioneer in Bangladesh to locally manufacture oncology medicines in 2010, and establishing the largest contraceptive injectable manufacturing plant in South East Asia in 2018.

Today, it stands as a leader in both oncology and hormonal medicine production, with a strong export presence across Asia and Africa.

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, strict GMP compliance, and continuous investment in research and innovation, Techno Drugs Ltd remains committed to its vision of becoming a global pharmaceutical leader while improving lives through accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare solutions.