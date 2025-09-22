Idcol holds training to promote rooftop solar adoption in Bangladesh

Idcol organized a comprehensive two-day training program aimed at accelerating the adoption of rooftop solar energy among industries in Bangladesh.

The training focused on the opportunities and financing mechanisms available to promote renewable energy in the industrial sector, aligning with the nation’s goal of generating 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The event started with the opening remarks by Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO of Idcol, who emphasized the importance of industrial-scale rooftop solar in supporting the country's clean energy future.

The program also featured a session of gratitude from deputy CEO & CFO of Idcol SM Monirul Islam, who expressed appreciation to all participants and stakeholders for their commitment to Bangladesh’s green transformation.

Expert insights into technical and engineering considerations were provided by M Rezwan Khan, director of Idcol, and Professor Emeritus at the United International University (UIU).

Key training sessions were led by Md Enamul Karim Pavel, head of renewable energy at Idcol, focusing on the technical and operational aspects of rooftop solar projects.

Additionally, Bangladesh has a vast potential of approximately 5,000 MWp for rooftop solar energy, but to date, about 300 MWp has been installed.

Idcol has already financed 165 MWp of rooftop solar projects and is actively encouraging local banks to participate in this financing initiative.

Widespread bank participation is vital to achieving the government’s vision of a sustainable, renewable-powered industrial sector.

Idcol remains committed to supporting Bangladesh’s renewable energy goals and fostering a vibrant green economy through innovative financing and capacity-building initiatives.