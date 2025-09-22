Monday, September 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Unilever Bangladesh appoints Ruhul Kuddus Khan as CEO and MD

A career Unilever leader, Ruhul began his journey with the company in 1996 as a trainee under the Unilever Future Leaders' Program (UFLP) at the Kalurghat Factory

Update : 22 Sep 2025, 04:44 PM

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) announced the appointment of Ruhul Quddus Khan as its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, effective from November 1.  

A career Unilever leader, Ruhul began his journey with the company in 1996 as a trainee under the Unilever Future Leaders’ Program (UFLP) at the Kalurghat Factory.

Over his 29-year career, he has held diverse leadership roles across supply chain and R&D in Bangladesh and India.

In recent years, as supply chain director and later as head of customer experience & logistics, Ruhul played an instrumental role in shaping UBL’s supply chain into a high-performing and future-fit function, focusing on customer centricity, data analytics, process automation, and digital transformation.

His contribution to driving sustainability, as part of Unilever’s global commitments, has been significant in advancing Net Zero in Unilever Bangladesh’s operations.

Ruhul holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and is widely regarded as one of the most respected leaders in supply chain and operations in Bangladesh.

Shazia Syed, head of Pakistan, Turkey, Arabia, and Bangladesh (PTAB) cluster of Unilever, said: “Ruhul comes into the role with a great track record of leading transformations, navigating uncertainty, and driving impact for business and the environment. His strong knowledge of operations, combined with his passion for people, makes him exceptionally well-suited for this role. With his leadership, Unilever Bangladesh shall continue its journey of brightening every day for all”.

As the company enters a new chapter, Unilever Bangladesh remains committed to being a purpose-led, future-fit organization. Anchored in sustainability and innovation, it will continue creating value for stakeholders while driving positive impact for people and the planet.

