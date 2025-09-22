Monday, September 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
JMI Group celebrates World Peace Day 2025 amid festivities

Following the rally, JMI Group organized a discussion session at the conference room of the company’s corporate headquarters

Update : 22 Sep 2025, 04:16 PM

The United Nations-declared ‘World Peace Day-2025’ was celebrated in the capital Dhaka with colorful arrangements.

JMI Group, one of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing sector of the country, has been celebrating the day with due dignity every year since 2008.

Marking the celebration, founder and managing director of JMI Group Md Abdur Razzaq inaugurated the peace rally by releasing balloons and white doves, symbols of peace, in front of the “Peace Stand” established at the Curzon Hall, University of Dhaka on Sunday morning.

The rally began in front of Curzon Hall in University of Dhaka, circumambulated Doyel Chattor and ended at the Raju Sculpture intersection.

Following the rally, JMI Group organized a discussion session at the conference room of the company’s corporate headquarters.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of observing World Peace Day to create public awareness for achieving happiness and peace for humanity, regardless of nationality, religion, or race.

They also urged everyone to come forward to build a world of equality and harmony.

JMI Group’s founder and managing director Md Abdur Razzaq addressing the discussion meeting as chief guest, said: “JMI Group has been celebrating the World Peace Day in Bangladesh every year since 2008. This is our effort to join the global initiative to stand by the oppressed with a generous mindset and establish the fundamental rights of peace and security.”

He also said: “I believe that peace is not just a word, it is a philosophy of life. The dream that a peace-loving person sees, I want to realize that dream through my work. Every member of the JMI family is determined to uphold the theme of the World Peace Day declared by the United Nations. We want this one-day practice to gradually turn into a daily practice of 365 days, so that world peace can be fully established.”

JMI Group chairman Md Jabed Iqbal Pathan said: “Peace is not for any particular group, it is the right of the entire human race. Peace does not mean just the absence of war, but the establishment of human rights and justice. Peace is a noble and very necessary goal. However, in many places and in many contexts, we are failing to establish peace. Let us join hands, stand by the oppressed with a liberal mindset and unite to establish the fundamental rights of peace and security. Our victory is inevitable in building a world free from racism.”

Special guests at the discussion session included former Director General of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Major General (Retd.) Mostafizur Rahman, Associate Professor of the Peace and Conflict Studies Department at the University of Dhaka, Dr. Md. Touhidul Islam.

