Banglalink certified Bangladesh’s first telco top employer 2025

Banglalink has been officially certified as the first telecommunications company in Bangladesh to receive the Global Top Employer 2025 Certification from the Top Employers Institute.

This international recognition reflects Banglalink’s commitment to building an exceptional workplace through world-class HR practices, talent development, and a people-first culture.

It further strengthens the company’s position as a future-ready digital employer, aligned with its Employer Value Proposition (EVP) — Lead The Future. This EVP not only captures Banglalink’s futuristic ambitions but also underscores its focus on driving a positive, inclusive, and growth-oriented work environment.

The Top Employers Institute, the global authority on HR excellence, certifies organizations through its internationally recognized HR Best Practices Survey, which evaluates six domains across 20 critical topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning and development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and wellbeing.

In 2025, more than 2,400 organizations across 125 countries and regions were certified by the Institute, positively impacting the lives of over 13 million employees worldwide.

Johan Buse, CEO of Banglalink, said: “Our recognition as the first telco in Bangladesh to be certified as a Top Employer is a proud milestone that reflects our commitment to building a people-first, digitally forward organization where employees are empowered to lead the future. We believe our success stems from the growth and wellbeing of our people, which is why we continue to invest in a workplace that fosters innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning. As we evolve into a full-fledged digital operator, our priority is to ensure every employee feels valued, supported, and equipped to create meaningful impact in the lives of our customers, while strengthening a culture of inclusion, agility, and purpose that inspires our people to dream bigger and lead with confidence.”

David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, commented: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change—through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes—it is inspiring to see people and organizations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employers Certification Program highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work.”