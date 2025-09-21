Sunday, September 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Idcol, SME Foundation host FGD on CMSME potential

Idcol CEO Alamgir Morshed stressed that CMSMEs contribute 25% of GDP and employ more than 34 million people, yet face a financing gap of over $73 billion (approximately Tk900,000 crore), constraining their potential

Update : 21 Sep 2025, 04:58 PM

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol), in partnership with SME Foundation, organized a Focused Group Discussion (FGD) titled “Unlocking CMSME Potential: Bridging the Gaps.”

The session brought together entrepreneurs, financial institutions, regulators, and development partners to deliberate on the challenges and solutions for Bangladesh’s cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).

Welcoming the participants, Idcol CEO Alamgir Morshed stressed that CMSMEs contribute 25% of GDP and employ more than 34 million people, yet face a financing gap of over $73 billion (approximately Tk900,000 crore), constraining their potential.

“CMSMEs are the backbone of our economy and crucial for resilience and job creation,” Morshed remarked.

“Idcol has been working for over two decades to promote sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and inclusive finance. Building on this track record, we now want to ensure that CMSMEs also benefit from affordable credit, capacity building, and stronger market linkages.”

The consultation was attended by entrepreneurs, banks, NBFIs, MFIs, PKSF, Bangladesh Bank, SME Foundation, the Ministry of Industries, the Microcredit Regulatory Authority, BSCIC, and development partners, who shared their perspectives on the way forward.

The session concluded with remarks from SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO of Idcol, who thanked participants and sought cooperation from all stakeholders so that Idcol can contribute meaningfully to the sustainable and inclusive development of the CMSME sector.

