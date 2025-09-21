Pink Carnival: TishCAN’s fundraising fair for breast cancer warriors

TishCAN successfully hosted the Pink Carnival, a vibrant two-day fundraising charity fair dedicated to supporting breast cancer warriors.

The event took place on September 19–20, at Pink Terrace, Road 63, Gulshan 2.

The Pink Carnival, proudly presented by Kazi Farms Kitchen as the title sponsor, was a celebration of unity, hope, and community spirit.

Kazi Farms Kitchen once again proved itself to be a socially responsible organization by stepping forward to support this vital cause.

The fair showcased a wide variety of donated items, contributed generously by individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and brands.

Visitors enjoyed the unique charm of the pink-themed décor, alongside stalls offering creative products, engaging activities, and even special pink-inspired food.

“We are deeply grateful to our partners, sponsors, and the community who came together to make this event a success,” said Nuzhat Tarannum, founder of TishCAN.

“The Pink Carnival was not just about raising funds — it was about raising awareness, building solidarity, and showing our warriors that they are never alone in their journey.”

The funds raised from the carnival will directly support breast cancer patients, helping with treatment, wellness initiatives, and awareness programs.

Through this initiative, TishCAN continues to strengthen its mission of creating a circle of support and compassion for those affected by breast cancer. For more information, please visit TishCAN Facebook page.