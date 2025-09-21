Sunday, September 21, 2025

RR Kabel opens new display centre in Manikganj

The center aims to bring world-class electrical solutions closer to customers, traders, and industry professionals in the region

Update : 21 Sep 2025, 03:25 PM

RR Imperial Electricals Ltd., one of the country’s leading electrical cable and wire brands, has officially inaugurated its new display center in Manikganj.

The center aims to bring world-class electrical solutions closer to customers, traders, and industry professionals in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of the company’s leadership, including director & CEO Mahboob Hossain Mirdah, and directors ANM Manzoor Murshed, Ahmed Ashfaqur Rahman, AM Ehsanul Bari, Raghib Hassan, and Ahmed Tahmidur Rahman.

Also present at the event were Md Yusuf Ali, deputy general manager of RR Imperial Electricals Ltd, along with representatives from Manikganj’s real estate sector, local electrical wiring and equipment vendors, factory representatives, and a large number of electricians.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Mahboob Hossain Mirdah emphasized the importance of ensuring safety and reliability in electrical products.

He said: “Beware of fake cables. This is because counterfeit cable is capable of causing many types of accidents, causing damage to both the country, the nation, and valuable resources.”

The new display center will showcase RR Kabel’s extensive range of high-quality, certified electrical products, providing customers and partners with direct access to authentic solutions designed with safety, durability, and innovation in mind.

This milestone reflects RR Kabel’s continued commitment to expanding its presence across Bangladesh and promoting safe, efficient, and reliable electrical infrastructure.

