Court orders $81m to be seized from Filipino bank

A major breakthrough has been made in the recovery of money stolen from Bangladesh Bank's reserves in 2016, as the court has ordered $81 million to be seized from the Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in the reserve theft case.

Police Superintendent (Media) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Jasim Uddin Khan said in this regard that the money has been seized through the court.

The head of the agency will hold a press conference at the CID headquarters to provide details on the matter.

On the night of February 4, 2016, $101 million was stolen from Bangladesh Bank's reserves at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Of this, $20 million was recovered from Sri Lanka. The remaining $81 million went through RCBC Bank and into various casinos in the Philippines.

The money was seized after nearly eight and a half years of legal proceedings and international cooperation.

More to follow…