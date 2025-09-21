Sunday, September 21, 2025

Shah Cement becomes 4-time winner of Superbrands Award

For over two decades, Shah Cement has been the symbol of trust and strength in building a stronger, more resilient Bangladesh

Update : 21 Sep 2025, 02:51 PM

Shah Cement, the nation’s No. 1 cement brand, has once again proven its unmatched leadership and excellence by achieving the world-renowned Superbrands Award for the fourth consecutive time.

The honor was officially presented on Saturday at the Superbrands Bangladesh 2025–26 Gala Event held at the Grand Ballroom of Le Méridien Hotel, Dhaka.

For over two decades, Shah Cement has been the symbol of trust and strength in building a stronger, more resilient Bangladesh.

With an unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and technological excellence, the brand has earned the confidence of millions—from individual home builders to the country’s most ambitious mega projects.

Carrying a proud legacy of consistent quality and superior customer service, Shah Cement continues to grow stronger with the love and trust of the people of Bangladesh.

Beyond business success, the brand remains deeply committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, helping to shape a sustainable and prosperous future for the nation.

This fourth consecutive Superbrands recognition stands as a testament to the enduring trust, love, and loyalty of millions of Bangladeshis.

Shah Cement extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued customers, partners, and stakeholders for making this achievement possible.

