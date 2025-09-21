Bangladesh ranks 106th in Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025

Bangladesh was ranked 106th out of 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 report.

The position remained unchanged from last year, as the country was trailing behind several African peers, including Ghana (101st), Kenya (102nd), and Nigeria (105th).

The 2025 report mentioned that Bangladesh produced more innovation outputs relative to its level of innovation investments.

The country ranked 115th in innovation inputs, slipping one place from last year, while its innovation outputs fell to 95th, down from 92nd.

Among the seven pillars, Bangladesh ranked the highest at 86th in creative outputs, followed by 90th in infrastructure, 96th in market sophistication, and 99th in knowledge and technology outputs.

Bangladesh ranked the lowest in human capital and research (133rd), business sophistication (129th) and institutions (109th).

The country also performed below the lower-middle-income group average in critical pillars: institutions, human capital and research, business sophistication, and knowledge and technology outputs.

Under the sub-pillars of the seven pillars, the report highlighted ICT services imports, expenditure on education, university-industry R&D collaboration, pupil-teacher ratio in secondary education, and graduates in science and engineering as the major weaknesses of the country.

In central and southern Asia, India continues to lead, moving one place forward to 38th position in GII 2025 from the previous year.

In South Asia, the world's most populous country was followed by Sri Lanka at 93rd, and Pakistan at 99th.

Bangladesh is only ahead of Nepal in South Asia, as the latter is placed at 107th.

After a brief surge in 2022, when Bangladesh climbed 14 spots to 102nd, it quickly slipped back — falling to 105th in 2023 and 106th in 2024. Prior to that, it had spent four consecutive years stuck at 116th.

The 18th edition of the index, which ranks economies based on their innovation performance, was released on September 16 by the World Intellectual Property Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations.

Switzerland, with a score of 66 out of 100, ranks first in the GII for the 15th consecutive year, while Sweden and the United States maintain 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.