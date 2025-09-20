Panna Battery Ltd receives Superbrands Award-2025-26

Panna Battery Limited has been awarded the Superbrands Award-2025-26 thanks to its quality products and services.

Chairman of Panna Group Md Lokman Hossain received the award at a gala event organized by Superbrands Bangladesh held at Le Méridien in Dhaka on Saturday.

Lokman Hossain stated that this recognition officially established Panna Battery Limited as a Superbrand in Bangladesh’s battery sector.

He added: "This achievement proved our hard work, unwavering commitment to customers, and excellence in the Bangladeshi market. This honor does not belong to Panna Battery alone—it belongs to every one of our employees, every distributor, and above all, our millions of valued customers.”

"For the past 45 years, our company earned a solid reputation while employing over 5,000 skilled professionals, consistently delivering top-quality products to its customers," he informed.

He highlighted: "In addition to batteries, our 100% export-oriented jute mills and other subsidiaries have created significant employment opportunities and contributed meaningfully to the national economy. Today, our batteries are exported to more than 40 countries across the globe."

"We believe a brand earns its place not only through the quality of its products but through its integrity, trustworthiness, and strong relationships with customers," he also said.

He further remarked that the Superbrands Award is a reflection of that belief. It proves that Panna Battery is more than just a product—it is a symbol of trust for the people of Bangladesh.

"Our dream extends beyond our borders—we aspire for Panna Battery to be recognized as a Superbrand in the international market as well," he added.

This year, a total of 49 companies received the award under various categories.