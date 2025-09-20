BYD launches EV Atto 3's upgraded version in Bangladesh

BYD, the leading global new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, has launched the upgraded version of its popular electric vehicle, BYD Atto 3, at an exclusive event on September 20 at the BYD Flagship Showroom in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The event was graced by Hafizur Rahman Khan, chairman of CG RUNNER BD LTD, as chief guest, alongside other guests, including Imtiaz Nawsher, CMO of BYD Bangladesh; and Fahmid Ferdous, head of sales at BYD Bangladesh.

Guests were welcomed with refreshments, followed by an introductory speech by Shahnuma Sharmin, strategy & digital manager of BYD Bangladesh, before the official unveiling.

The BYD Atto 3 is equipped with the industry-leading Lithium Iron Phosphate Blade Battery, capable of charging from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The vehicle also features the e-Platform 3.0, enhancing performance, safety, and intelligence.

It holds a Euro NCAP 5-star Safety Rating, with up to 7 airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) for added safety.

The upgraded BYD Atto 3 arrived with a host of major enhancements.

The redesigned premium Thaumas Black interior features ventilated front seats, elevating comfort, while the new black-housed headlights, bold rim design with 18-inch tires, and sportier styling redefine the exterior. This updated version also offers an improved 12V Low Voltage LFP Battery.

Customers will have the option to choose between two range variants. The Standard Range version, priced at Tk49.90 lakh, will go up to 345 kilometers at full charge, while the Extended Range version, priced at Tk55.90 lakh, will go up to 420 kilometers at full charge.

To complement these upgrades, BYD Bangladesh is providing an extensive warranty policy: 8 years or 160,000 km for the traction battery, 8 years or 150,000 km for the motor and motor controller, and 6 years or 150,000 km for the vehicle itself.

Imtiaz Nawsher, CMO of BYD Bangladesh, said: "Bangladesh is ready for the EV revolution, and BYD Bangladesh is tirelessly working with partners, stakeholders, and policymakers to expand the charging network across the country. At BYD Bangladesh, we believe that more accessible charging stations are essential for the growth of EV mobility in the country."

The launch program also included live demonstrations and interactive sessions with BYD experts, providing attendees with a first-hand look at the innovations shaping the new BYD Atto 3.

With this launch, BYD Bangladesh continues to lead the transition toward sustainable, energy-efficient smart driving solutions, reinforcing the brand’s global reputation as a pioneer in the New Energy Vehicle industry.

From September 21-25, BYD Bangladesh will hold ‘Atto 3 week’ for everyone to come and experience the upgraded Atto 3.