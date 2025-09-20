JV signed between Vav Productions and Brave Horse Ventures

Malaysia’s Vav Productions Sdn. Bhd. and Bangladesh’s Brave Horse Ventures Ltd. have signed a joint venture agreement.

Through this collaboration, the two companies will work together in animation, creative content production, and international market expansion.

The signing ceremony was held on Friday at The Westin Dhaka.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Mohd Suhada Bin Othman attended as chief guest.

Distinguished representatives from the corporate, government, and education sectors of both countries were also present.

Vav Productions specializes in music, television, films, and talent development, while Brave Horse Ventures is an expert in animation, AI, and fintech solutions.

Through this joint venture, both companies aim to bring regional culture to the global stage and open up new markets.

Andrea Lau Li Ling, director of Vav Productions, said: “This partnership is not only between two companies but also a bridge between the creative industries of Malaysia and Bangladesh.”

MD Jahangir Mia, chairman of Brave Horse Ventures, added: “We are combining technology and creativity to produce world-class content.”

This initiative marks the beginning of a new era for the creative industries of Malaysia and Bangladesh.