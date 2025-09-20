itel launches Super 26 Ultra with curved AMOLED, AI in Tk20,000

itel, a trusted smart life brand for everyone, has officially introduced its next-generation smartphone Super 26 Ultra in the Bangladesh market.

Designed for the Tk20,000 segment, this device is set to raise the benchmark in its category by combining advanced design, flagship-level display, durable build and powerful AI features – bringing a true premium smartphone experience at an affordable price.

The new Super 26 Ultra comes in a super slim 6.8mm that feels premium in hand while maintaining everyday practicality.

Its 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, paired with 4,500 nits peak brightness, delivers stunning visuals whether indoors, outdoors or under bright sunlight.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and the TitanShield architecture body add an extra layer of strength, while rain and splash resistance ensures that the phone keeps up with the demands of daily life.

Additional features like NFC one-touch sharing, 1.2KM ultra-link connectivity, and an infrared remote control make the device even more convenient and versatile.

A massive 6000mAh battery ensures all-day use, housed in its ultra-slim profile, offering both style and endurance.

On the software front, the Super 26 Ultra integrates advanced AI features for smarter everyday experiences.

The AI Image Editor automatically organizes photos and enhances portraits, the Cinematic Vlog Generator creates professional-level videos in seconds, the AI Camera Eraser removes unwanted objects from images, and the Circle to Search feature lets users instantly find information based on selected screen content.

The itel AI Assistant – Sola helps manage daily tasks and entertainment through intuitive voice commands.

The itel Super 26 Ultra is built for young, design-conscious and tech-savvy users who want style, performance and innovation in one package.

Its advanced technology, premium durability and powerful AI integration position it as a stand-out device in its segment, offering a flagship-level experience at a budget-friendly price.