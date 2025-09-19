Tahams opens 2nd outlet at Bashundhara City

Lifestyle brand Tahams has launched its second outlet at Bashundhara City in the capital.

The store, located on Level 5 (Block A) of the shopping mall, was inaugurated on Thursday by models and actors Mukit Zakaria, Nafis Ahmed, Purnima Brishti, and Tony Michael.

To mark the opening, Tahams is offering up to 50% discount on a wide range of products throughout the week.

“Customers will find aesthetic and customized T-shirts of any size, as well as water bottles, mugs, and photo frames,” said founder Israt Sultana Tohfa.

Founded in 2020 as an online T-shirt business by Tohfa along with her husband, computer engineer and photographer Ashiq Ahmed, and a few friends, the brand has grown rapidly in popularity.

Today, Tahams’ product line includes Panjabi, jeans, and t-shirts for all ages and sizes.