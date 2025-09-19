Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tahams opens 2nd outlet at Bashundhara City

To mark the opening, Tahams is offering up to 50% discount on a wide range of products throughout the week

Update : 19 Sep 2025, 01:56 PM

Lifestyle brand Tahams has launched its second outlet at Bashundhara City in the capital.

The store, located on Level 5 (Block A) of the shopping mall, was inaugurated on Thursday by models and actors Mukit Zakaria, Nafis Ahmed, Purnima Brishti, and Tony Michael.

To mark the opening, Tahams is offering up to 50% discount on a wide range of products throughout the week.

“Customers will find aesthetic and customized T-shirts of any size, as well as water bottles, mugs, and photo frames,” said founder Israt Sultana Tohfa.

Founded in 2020 as an online T-shirt business by Tohfa along with her husband, computer engineer and photographer Ashiq Ahmed, and a few friends, the brand has grown rapidly in popularity.

Today, Tahams’ product line includes Panjabi, jeans, and t-shirts for all ages and sizes.

Read More

British Council convenes Cultural Heritage Protection meet-up in Dhaka

Experts: Excessive concentration in Dhaka hampering economy by 10%

City Bank, Guardian launch Bangladesh’s first insurance purchase via banking app

Islami Bank holds Business Development Conference in Rajshahi

Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Prime Bank to facilitate Progressive Life Insurance’s payroll banking

Latest News

APBn to take over Dhaka airport security

RAB: Key accused in Buet student Soni murder arrested with firearms in Dhaka

Vegetable prices remain high, consumers cut quantities

Several arrested over attempted attack on Adviser Mahfuj in New York

Bangladeshi man killed by gunfire in Libya

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x