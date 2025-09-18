Thursday, September 18, 2025

NBR sets 20% RD on rice bran oil exports

A similar 25% duty was in place earlier but expired in July earlier this year

Update : 18 Sep 2025, 04:21 PM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has imposed a 20% regulatory duty on the export of rice bran oil from Bangladesh.

A similar 25% duty was in place earlier but expired in July earlier this year.

For the past several months, leaders of the Bangladesh Rice Bran Oil Mills Association had been urging the government to reimpose the duty to ensure sufficient local supply.

According to the NBR notification, the duty applies under the Customs Act 2023 and covers both refined and crude rice bran oil.

Rice bran oil production has grown steadily over the past decade, with consumption also rising among local consumers.

Since then, several major companies have entered the business.

Bangladesh’s annual demand for edible oil is about 2.5-3 million tonnes, about 90% of which is met by importing crude soybean and palm oil for local refining.

According to the association, there are 18 rice bran oil mills in the country.

