Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gross forex reserves exceed $26bn-mark

Earlier this month, the reserves had fallen below $26 billion following a payment of $1.50 billion to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU)

Update : 18 Sep 2025, 03:56 PM

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves have once again crossed the $26 billion mark, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank's spokesperson and Executive Director Arief Hossain Khan told the media on Wednesday said that the gross reserve stood at $26.08 billion under the BPM-6 method.

Earlier this month, the reserves had fallen below $26 billion following a payment of $1.50 billion to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

At that point, the gross reserves stood at $25.39 billion.

The ACU is an international transaction settlement system involving Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Under the system, central banks of the member countries settle import liabilities every two months.

Read More

Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Prime Bank to facilitate Progressive Life Insurance’s payroll banking

BB Governor: BD moving forward with power of agriculture

NBR sets 20% RD on rice bran oil exports

BTMA demands speedy settlement of insurance claims for affected mills

WTO: AI can give global trade a 40% boost by 2040

Latest News

EC secretary: 70% locally-procured election materials already in hand

Sensational Son bags first MLS hat-trick as LAFC beat Real Salt Lake

Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Messi, Inter Miami agree to extend contract beyond 2026

Chhatra Dal announces panel for Cucsu polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x