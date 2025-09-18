Gross forex reserves exceed $26bn-mark

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves have once again crossed the $26 billion mark, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank's spokesperson and Executive Director Arief Hossain Khan told the media on Wednesday said that the gross reserve stood at $26.08 billion under the BPM-6 method.

Earlier this month, the reserves had fallen below $26 billion following a payment of $1.50 billion to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

At that point, the gross reserves stood at $25.39 billion.

The ACU is an international transaction settlement system involving Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Under the system, central banks of the member countries settle import liabilities every two months.