Karkuma launches innovative VegSpread with real vegetables & fruit

Karkuma, a brand of Organic Nutrition Ltd, launched a new product “Karkuma VegSpread” at a grand event held at Six Season Hotel, Dhaka.

The inauguration of Karkuma VegSpread was led by Iftaker Rashid and Anayet Rashid, directors of Organic Nutrition Ltd.

The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of the company's senior management, including executive director Arun Kumar Mandal, COO Md Mahbubur Rahman, head of sales & marketing Rohan Ahmed, sales manager Mohammed Ashaduzzaman, and brand manager Tanmoy Mishra, alongside other key officials and sales personnel.

Karkuma VegSpread distinguishes itself through its unique blend of nutrient-dense vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, mulberry, and carrot, complemented by the rich flavors of hazelnut and cocoa beans.

This innovative spread is specifically formulated to appeal to children and picky eaters, offering a delightful and nutritious alternative that encourages the consumption of vital nutrients.

"We believe that healthy food should be both enjoyable and delicious," remarked Iftaker Rashid, director of Organic Nutrition Ltd.

"Our core mission is to equip families with a product that not only satisfies taste buds but also delivers the essential nutrition crucial for children's development and overall well-being."

Rashid also revealed Karkuma's ambitious plans for international expansion, targeting markets in the United States, Australia, and the Middle East, with the aspiration of establishing a significant presence for Bangladeshi food products on the global stage.

Karkuma VegSpread is now readily available across Bangladesh. Consumers can find it at all major grocery stores and super shops, as well as on popular e-commerce platforms.