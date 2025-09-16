Manshir: A Bangladesh property marketplace with digital edge

In a country where urban growth is accelerating and property prices climbing, Bangladesh’s real estate market is undergoing a digital shake-up.

The latest player to enter the scene is Manshir, the fastest-growing online property listing company turning heads for its bold approach: no brokers, no commissions—just verified listings and direct connections.

Launched in early 2025, at Manshir.com the platform caters exclusively to buyers, renters, agents, and property owners seeking flats, apartments, land, and commercial spaces.

What sets it apart from established names like Bproperty, Bikroy, and bti Brokerage is its non-brokerage model. Instead of acting as a middleman, the platform lets owners and agents list their properties directly while cutting out costly commission fees.

Manshir also performs due diligence on every property listed and eliminates unreliable entries by banning hotel room shares, duplicate listings, and suspicious projects.

“Online real estate platforms in Bangladesh have long been weighed down by ineffective listing templates, and created mistrust due to a lack of authenticity,” said Shakur Reajat, founder of Manshir.

“We designed Manshir as a secure digital experience for buyers, sellers, and renters to browse nearly a thousand verified properties, mostly concentrated in high-demand Dhaka neighborhoods such as Gulshan, Banani, Bashundhara, Dhanmondi, and Mirpur. Listings from Chittagong, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Savar, and Keraniganj are also steadily growing, making Manshir a national platform in the making.”

Instead of charging a cut of every sale or lease, Manshir offers a flat-rate subscription fee.

Property listers can sign up via the dedicated partner portal (partner.manshir.com) and maintain full control over their listings. For tenants and buyers, the process is equally user-friendly.

After a simple sign-up using a mobile number or email, they can contact sellers directly via a built-in messaging system—or call them using the prominently displayed contact details.

Features like a “Favourites” tab help users save and compare listings, making decision-making faster in a market where timing can be everything.

Over 100 agents, owners and developers have already joined the platform, with the team projecting that number will grow tenfold as Manshir rolls out across all divisions of Bangladesh.

A Bangla-language version of the site is scheduled to launch next month, making the platform even more accessible to local users.

As the country continues to urbanize, digital solutions like Manshir may be just what the market needs, connecting genuine buyers and sellers without hidden costs or frustrating intermediaries.