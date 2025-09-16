Walton exports motherboards (PCBA) to US for security devices

Walton has started exporting motherboards (PCBs and PCBAs) to the United States for the first time.

This world-class motherboard made by Walton will be used in the security device of the state-of-the-art active gunshot detection and emergency rescue management system made in the US.

On this occasion, a ceremony was organized at the Walton corporate office in the capital on Monday.

Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government and in-charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, was present as the chief guest.

Shish Haider Chowdhury, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Department, was present as the special guest.

Among others were Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam, Managing Director SM Manjurul Alam Obi, Walton Micro-Tech Corporation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, and Robi Axiata's subsidiary Exentech MD and CEO Adil Hossain Noble.

Paul L. Eckert, founder and president of importer SafePro Technologies Inc., also joined the event online.

Walton, which exports electronics products with the 'Made in Bangladesh' tag to more than 50 countries around the world, is primarily exporting more than 2,500 pieces of motherboards to SafePro Technologies Inc., an IT company based in Wisconsin, USA, which is equivalent to about Tk25 lakh.

At the event, the guests also unveiled two models of Walton's new eco-friendly Takyon electric bike or e-bike.

With modern design, powerful motor, long-lasting battery backup and the convenience of running at just Tk0.10-0.15 per kilometer, these new e-bikes from Walton will become smart and eco-friendly travel companions for urban and rural life.