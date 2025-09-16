Sunsilk to bring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir to Bangladesh

Pakistani popular actress and one of the most beloved faces of South Asia, Hania Aamir is set to visit Dhaka for the very first time at the invitation of Sunsilk Bangladesh.

Within just a few years, Hania has established herself as one of the brightest stars in South Asia’s entertainment industry through her remarkable performances in television dramas, films, and web content.

She made her big-screen debut in 2016 with the film Janaan and has since won millions of hearts with her performances in popular dramas such as Mere Humsafar, Fairy Tale, Dilruba, Anaa & Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

From romantic to comic roles, glamorous to powerful character portrayals, Hania has consistently impressed audiences with her versatile acting skills.

Her popularity, however, extends far beyond borders—her dramas and fashion sense are equally admired in Bangladesh.

With her charming smile, unique style, and vibrant personality, Hania has become a true favorite among thousands of fans.

Hania Aamir has been working with Sunsilk in Pakistan for quite some time. Recently, Sunsilk Black Shine introduced its new formula enriched with Vitamins C & E, designed to give hair a glass shine.

To celebrate this launch and officially begin her journey as Sunsilk’s brand ambassador in Bangladesh, Hania Aamir will be visiting Dhaka.

She will be staying in Bangladesh for a few days and representing Sunsilk as its ambassador. Exciting surprises from Hania are awaiting the upcoming Sunsilk event. For more details, visit the official Sunsilk Bangladesh page.