British Council launches Young Learner English Learning Centre at Int’l Hope School Bangladesh

The British Council has expanded its English language teaching footprint by opening a new Young Learner English Centre at International Hope School Bangladesh, Uttara campus.

It has introduced this new centre to make high-quality English learning more accessible for children and teenagers aged 7 to 17 years in the northern part of Dhaka, complementing its existing Fuller Road centre in the south-central part of the city, and responding to families’ needs for shorter travel and easier commuting.

The British Council’s English courses for young learners are led by Cambridge-qualified teachers and are designed to spark imagination and creativity while building strong communication skills that go beyond the classroom.

David Knox, director programs, Zunayed Ahmed, director operations-English and Exams were present at the event from British Council along with Nazmun Nahar, head of Pre-school and Primary section, Shamsil Arefin, head of Senior section, Uttara and Victor Datsyuk, global finance director from International Hope School Bangladesh.

The centre will offer a range of courses tailored for children and teenagers, with a strong focus on interactive learning, confidence building, and measurable progress.

Parents will also be able to track their child’s achievements and celebrate milestones through structured progress updates.

Stephen Forbes, country director Bangladesh, British Council, said: “We are delighted to launch our new Young Learner English Centre in collaboration with International Hope School Bangladesh. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing world-class English learning opportunities for children and teenagers, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed academically and personally.”

Classes are set to commence on 3 October 2025, and registrations are now open. Parents can book a free consultation or learn more by calling +88 09666 773377, or visiting the website: https://www.britishcouncil.org.bd/en/english-courses/kids-teens

The new British Council Young Learner English Centre at International Hope School Bangladesh, Uttara campus, is expected to become a vibrant hub for children and teens eager to improve their English in a fun, engaging, and supportive environment.