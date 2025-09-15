Monday, September 15, 2025

TAP, EkPay launch cashless toll service

To use this automated toll facility, users need to pre-register their vehicles and through the "D-Toll" option on Trust Bank's MFS app, TAP

Update : 15 Sep 2025, 07:08 PM

It is the very first time in Bangladesh that a leading MFS TAP (Trust and Pay) has launched an integrated Government Cashless Toll Service jointly with Ek-Pay.

The new innovation brings a smoother, quicker, and safer traveling experience to customers, where the toll is paid securely without money in a convenient way.

With the D-Toll service in the TAP app, tolls are paid on the spot, and you do not use cash. Your trip will be hassle-free, efficient, and convenient.

To use this automated toll facility, users need to pre-register their vehicles and through the "D-Toll" option on Trust Bank's MFS app, TAP.

One-time RFID tag inspection and registration must then be completed at the Padma Bridge RFID booth.

After registration, drivers can avail of the ETC lane at a speed of at least 30 km/h, where the toll will be automatically deducted from the TAP account.

For more information, please contact TAP’s helpline at 16733.

