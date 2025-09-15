Fresh LP Gas hosts retailer conference and safety seminar ‘Agrojatra’

Fresh LP Gas has taken another significant step forward by successfully hosting its Retailer Conference and Safety Seminar, “Agrojatra.”

The initiative focused on enhancing safety practices in LPG distribution, exploring business growth strategies, and unlocking future opportunities in the sector.

The program has already been successfully held in Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, and Rangpur districts, where over 150 retailers actively participated in each session.

The company plans to expand such programs to other districts across the country, aiming to raise greater awareness about safety practices among retailers and inspire them to further enhance service quality at the end user level.

Abu Sayed Raza, chief marketing officer of Fresh LP Gas, stated: “Fresh LP Gas strongly believes that, along with ensuring quality products, building trust and long-term partnerships with consumers and trade channels is the true foundation of business. That is why initiatives like these will continue regularly to strengthen mutual trust and sustainable collaboration with our retailers. We firmly believe that through collective efforts, we can ensure a safe, sustainable, and successful journey ahead.”

It is worth mentioning that Fresh LP Gas, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has earned the trust of stakeholders within just five years of its official journey.

Recently, based on sales performance, the brand has become one of the leading LPG operators in the country.

This success has been achieved through establishing a nationwide distribution network and ensuring uncompromising product quality. The ‘Agrojatra’ of success, built on the bond of trust, will continue.