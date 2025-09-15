imo enhances digital privacy with advanced safety features

imo, the global messaging and calling platform is stepping up with a suite of privacy-focused features designed to give users greater control over their communication and personal data. The question of digital privacy has never been more pressing, and messaging apps are under pressure to do more than just connect people; they must also protect the privacy of the user. Nowadays, data breaches, online harassment, and surveillance fears are on the rise. The users are demanding tools that prioritize their safety as much as their conversations.

Invisible Friends

imo’s one standout is Invisible Friends. This feature lets users hide specific contacts from the main chat list, whether it’s a personal contact or a certain chat that the person wants to keep private in a shared phone scenario. This feature helps simply maintain boundaries and gives users a new layer of personal control without needing to block or delete anyone. We often leave our phone with our friends, sometimes the younger one in the family takes it for gaming. When we know that our private chat or confidential data is hidden, we can stay more stress-free.

Screenshot Block

Another key feature of imo is Screenshot Block, a feature still rare among mainstream messaging apps available in the market. If anyone tries to capture your conversations via screenshots, this feature will disable the ability to capture them. That means no one can take screenshots of the messages or shared photos from the other side of the conversation. imo’s crucial response to our growing concerns that screenshots are being used to invade our privacy or spread sensitive content without our consent has made the app more reliable to us.

End-to-End Encryption

Often we fall into such a dilemma that if our confidential data, files, or our conversation is being recorded or someone is witnessing it. But imo deploys End-to-End Encryption across its chats and calls, which has now become a standard security measure that ensures only the sender and recipient can read or hear the messages and calls; no one else, not even imo.

Time Machine

Privacy also means having the option to forget. Sometimes in our lives, we want to remove specific persons or memories that haunt us with the painful experiences we’ve gone through. imo’s feature Time Machine allows us to delete the chat history at any time, scrubbing sensitive or outdated conversations from both ends of the exchange. Users who want even more control over their digital footprint, the feature to delete chat histories to be deleted retroactively.

Disappearing Message

The Disappearing Messages lets the user set a timer, after which messages vanish automatically and making the conversation ideal for temporary or sensitive exchanges that don’t need to be saved.

No wonder that the devices in our hands are the secret keepers of our professional and personal lives. But the digital world comes with real risks; the increasing frequency of data misuse, online harassment, and privacy breaches has made users face more threats to their privacy than ever before. imo’s privacy features enable users to actively manage what they share, who sees it, and how long it exists on the device.

imo has established itself as a responsible messaging app that values trust and transparency of its users, and on top of it all, it prioritizes the privacy of its users. In such a crowded market of communication apps, imo recognizes that digital safety in this era isn’t a luxury; it’s a right to every citizen. Actually, imo isn’t just building security features, it’s redefining what safe communication looks like for a connected world.