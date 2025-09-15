Monday, September 15, 2025

Copyshop launches Dhaka Advertising School (DAdS)

The announcement was made at the 11th edition of Copykolorob, Copyshop’s regular mentoring session, in the presence of Nazim Farhan Choudhury, managing director of Adcomm

Update : 15 Sep 2025, 06:31 PM

Copyshop, an acclaimed platform for advertising and communication professionals in Bangladesh, has long been working to enhance creative skills in advertising and communications through structured and meaningful training for both current and future professionals.

Continuing this vision, Copyshop introduced the country’s first dedicated advertising skill development institute, Dhaka Advertising School (DAdS.)

The announcement was made at the 11th edition of Copykolorob, Copyshop’s regular mentoring session, in the presence of Nazim Farhan Choudhury, managing director of Adcomm, along with other distinguished industry leaders including Awrup Sanyal, agency head, Mighty, Syed Gousul Alam, MD, DotBirth, and MA Maruf, MD, Crosswalk Communications.

Mushfiqur Rahman Pavel, curator of Copyshop and founder of DAdS, said: “Learning advertising skills in Bangladesh is still considered a guru-disciple practice. With a commitment to fostering effective and creative competencies, Dhaka Advertising School has been launched. Through an industry-relevant curriculum designed with seasoned professionals, our goal is to nurture the next generation of practitioners in culture, commerce, and creativity.”

For more details about DAdS, please call 01717165651 or email [email protected] Social media link: https://www.facebook.com/DAdSBD/ 

