Toffee users can now purchase subscriptions with mobile balance

Toffee, Bangladesh’s leading digital entertainment platform powered by Banglalink, has introduced a new payment option that makes subscribing easier than ever.

From now on, users can seamlessly purchase their Toffee subscriptions with Banglalink mobile balance, making the process more convenient and hassle-free.

This new feature eliminates the multiple steps, allowing Banglalink customers to enjoy uninterrupted access to Toffee’s wide library of premium entertainment, ranging from live sports, TV shows, and movies to exclusive content, by simply using their existing mobile balance.

Golam Kibria, chief digital officer, Banglalink, said: “With Toffee subscriptions now payable directly from Banglalink mobile balance, our customers can enjoy premium content with just a few clicks, anytime, anywhere. This isn’t just about convenience; it’s about giving millions of people easier access to both entertainment and learning. Toffee is already Bangladesh’s most accessible digital entertainment platform, and this step reflects our continued commitment to bring fun, knowledge and empowerment together as part of the country’s digital journey.”

Beyond entertainment, this initiative reflects Banglalink’s broader vision of advancing digital inclusion in Bangladesh.

With the goal of democratizing content by making high-quality content available anytime and anywhere, Toffee enables users to access not only entertainment but also knowledge, information, and educational resources that enrich daily life.

This accessibility helps bridge digital divides, empowering individuals and communities to participate more actively in the digital economy.