bKash, Gulf Exchange to revolutionize remittance for expats in Qatar

Gulf Exchange, a premier financial services provider in Qatar, and bKash, the largest mobile financial services platform in Bangladesh, have announced a strategic partnership to improve cross-border remittance services for the Bangladeshi community in Qatar.

This collaboration will allow Bangladeshi expatriates in Qatar to send money directly to bKash wallets in Bangladesh, providing their families with instant access to funds through bKash’s secure digital network.

Amount settlement will be channelized through a schedule commercial bank in Bangladesh.

The new service offers highly competitive exchange rates, fast transfer times, and a user-friendly experience, making it a convenient and reliable option for users.

The agreement was formalized at Gulf Exchange’s headquarters in Doha with senior leadership from both organizations in attendance, including Ahmad Ali Al-Sarraf, chief executive officer, Gulf Exchange and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer, bKash Limited.

“This partnership with bKash reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions,” said Ahmad Ali Al-Sarraf.

“By integrating with bKash’s trusted and far-reaching platform, we can provide our Bangladeshi customers with a faster, more secure, and more convenient way to send money home.”

Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, added: “This collaboration with Gulf Exchange is a key milestone in expanding our global remittance ecosystem. Our goal is to make financial services simpler and more accessible for the millions of Bangladeshis working abroad. This new remittance channel will ensure their hard-earned money is delivered safely and instantly, supporting their families and contributing to Bangladesh’s economic growth.”

This partnership reflects both their shared commitment to financial inclusion and innovation.

It is expected to significantly benefit the large Bangladeshi population living and working in Qatar by offering a secure, reliable, and efficient means of sending money back home.