Prime Bank Investment wins 4 accolades at Int’l Business Magazine Awards 2025

Prime Bank Investment PLC. (PBIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Bank, has been crowned with four prestigious titles at the International Business Magazine Awards 2025: Most Innovative Investment Banking Solutions Provider, Most Trusted Financial Advisory Firm, Best Portfolio Management Service Provider, and Fastest Growing Investment Firm in Bangladesh.

These awards stand as a testament to PBIL’s unwavering commitment to innovation, trust, and performance.

At the core of this recognition lies its 360-degree investment banking solution, which continues to drive excellence across equity, debt, advisory, and portfolio products and services.

With a strong growth trajectory and industry leadership, PBIL has set new benchmarks in Bangladesh’s investment banking landscape.

Building on this momentum, PBIL launched Capital Connect, a flagship platform that brings together industry leaders to share actionable insights and expand capital access across emerging sectors.

PBIL made history as the first in Bangladesh to introduce PrimeInvest, its discretionary wealth management product suite.

PrimeInvest expands market access through seamless onboarding, low entry barriers, and inclusive products - empowering women, youth, NRBs, and rural investors to drive capital market participation.

Over the years, PBIL has further strengthened its position as Bangladesh’s most trusted financial advisor, backed by a flawless regulatory track record and proven expertise in milestone M&A transactions, landmark bond issuances, and market-shaping IPOs.

“These awards highlight PBIL’s commitment to shaping Bangladesh’s investment ecosystem with innovative financial solutions, strategic guidance, and value creation,” said Syed M Omar Tayub, MD & CEO of PBIL.

“We are proud to be recognized, and grateful to our clients, regulators, and stakeholders for their trust and support.”