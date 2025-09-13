Allure Leathers holds sales conference for footwear brand ‘Flex’

Allure Leathers Limited's newly launched non-retailer footwear brand “Flex” organized its first official sales conference at its head office in Niketan, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Flex's sales executives from across the country participated in the conference. The participants got a detailed idea about the brand, product quality, and modern customer service.

Flex entered the market with a focus on quality, innovation, and ethical manufacturing processes.

The company uses natural leather and uses state-of-the-art machinery imported from Italy, China, and Taiwan to manufacture its products.

Although new to the market, Flex is moving forward with the goal of establishing a strong position in the footwear sector in Bangladesh.

Conference participants were trained on how to better serve customers, improve their product marketing skills, and move forward together with the brand.

Managing director Md Hafezul Hasan said: "I hope our new band flex will be able to meet the needs of the general customer."

"With the innovative approach of the customer and all members of our company, ensuring the quality of the product at every stage, we will be able to move forward towards further improvement."

Khandaker Mahmud Un Nabi, deputy managing director of Allure Leathers and renowned shoe manufacturer in the country, said: "We are not just building a brand, we are creating opportunities. We have already employed 250 people in our production and sales units, and this number will increase further as our footprint expands."

The production and product development team consists of experienced members who are producing high-quality shoes at competitive prices.

With a special emphasis on product innovation and modern customer service operations, Flex aims to establish itself differently in the market.

As the brand gradually expands, it promises to make a positive contribution to the business environment and employment sector in Bangladesh.