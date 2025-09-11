Glow & Lovely holds “RodBLOCK Party” at Cox’s Bazar

Sunburns, dark spots, and dullness have long been an unwelcome part of life under Bangladesh’s blazing sun. Once, the only shield was an umbrella, but times have changed. Today, people are far more conscious about protecting their skin.

After all, ultraviolet (UV) rays don’t just cause tanning—they can lead to dark spots, premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and even increase the risk of skin cancer.

With these serious concerns in mind, awareness is rising, along with a growing interest in proper skin protection.

To shine a spotlight on this growing awareness, Glow & Lovely hosted a one-of-a-kind celebration in Cox’s Bazar on September 8.

The seaside city played host to the vibrant “RodBLOCK Party,” marking the launch of Glow & Lovely’s Bright UV DUO Sunscreen.

More than 50 social media influencers from across Bangladesh joined the festival, transforming it into a lively mix of glamour, fun, and learning. The theme of the event was centered around “Innovative ways of Blocking the Sun.”

The influencers who attended were quick to point out the need for a trusted sunscreen brand in Bangladesh. Many noted that while the demand for sun protection is high, consumers often rely on expensive imported products or fall victim to counterfeit ones.

Glow & Lovely’s Bright UV DUO Sunscreen, they said, could change that by making quality sun care accessible to more people.

“We finally have a trusted, affordable sunscreen we can recommend to our followers without hesitation,” one influencer shared.

When discussing the sunscreen, several influencers noted that a few aspects of Glow & Lovely’s Bright UV DUO Sunscreen particularly caught their attention.

For example, it doesn’t leave any white cast on the skin, it’s completely non-sticky, and feels very lightweight.

Moreover, the sunscreen is available in two variants—SPF 30 and SPF 50—so everyone can choose the right one based on their individual needs.

The main segment of the event featured a variety of attractions, including game shows, nail art, a “Know Your SPF” booth, a fan art corner, and more. In addition, there were informative sessions on sunscreen and skincare.

At the “Know Your SPF” booth, participants were surprised to see under UV light how evenly the sunscreen had been applied to their skin.

All the game shows were designed around the effects of UV rays, skincare, and the proper use of sunscreen.

The influencers who participated thoroughly enjoyed the entire experience.

They felt encouraged after learning important information about choosing the right sunscreen, applying it properly, and keeping the skin protected.

Through the game shows, UV-ray experiments, and demonstrations on sunscreen use, their understanding of correct application improved.

At the same time, they expressed their intention to share this knowledge and experience with their followers, so that awareness about sunscreen use and skin protection can spread even further.