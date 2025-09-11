bKash, BSK expand book reading program for students in Lakshmipur, Feni

In a continuous effort to cultivate reading habits among students, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, in association with bKash, has expanded its book reading program to Lakshmipur and Feni.

This year, the program will distribute 40,000 books to 330 educational institutions across the country.

As part of the program, books were presented to students at several schools, including Collectorate School and College Lakshmipur, Lakshmipur Collegiate High School, Lakshmipur Govt. Girls’ High School, Poura Shahid Smrity High School, Ziaul Hoque High School and College and Ramganj High School in Lakshmipur district; Feni Poura Balika Biddya Niketan, Feni Shishu Niketan Collectorate School, Feni Girish-Akshay Academy, Holy Crescent School and Feni Central High School in Feni district.

This initiative was conducted through two separate events held at the Lakshmipur Town Hall and Shilpakala Academy in Feni.

At the events held in their respective districts, the books were handed over to students by Rajib Kumar Sarkar, DC of Lakshmipur and Saiful Islam, DC of Feni.

Humayun Kabir, EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash, and Khandakar Md. Asaduzzaman, retired secretary and former trustee of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, were also present on the occasions.

To make the book-reading program more popular, a quiz competition on contemporary topics was organized for students in grades 6 to 10. At the end of the event, prizes were handed over to 80 students as winners of the quiz.

With the aim to inculcate book reading habits among the students, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been conducting this Nationwide Enrichment program.

This initiative will help the students to shape their minds as enlightened human beings.

To further expand and implement this objective, bKash has been associated with this program since 2014.

Through this program, around 400,000 books were distributed to date, benefiting over 3.3 million readers in nearly 3,000 educational institutions across the country.