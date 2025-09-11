Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Narsingdi’s Sarkar Exports wins big in France with Alibaba.com

Today, it exports to France, Italy, Canada, the USA, the UK, Spain, and beyond. Its main markets include North America (50%), Western Europe (40%), and Eastern Asia (10%)

Update : 11 Sep 2025, 03:49 PM

Alibaba.com on Thursday spotlighted a success story about Sarkar Exports from Narsingdi, Bangladesh which has substantially expanded its international business through the platform.

Sarkar Exports started its journey 18 years ago as a small knitwear manufacturer. With determination and vision, it has grown into a professional knitwear company, operating a 10,000 square-meter factory with 180 employees across three factories and two printing units.

Today, Sarkar Exports produces a wide range of garments—T-shirts, Polo shirts, hoodies, joggers, leggings, and sportswear—catering to international buyers with diverse needs.

But success didn’t come overnight. In the early years, the company relied on outsourcing production, which sometimes meant inconsistent quality and disappointed customers.

Orders were irregular, and trust was hard to earn. Faced with these challenges, MD Riam Sorkar, the company’s CEO, made a game-changing decision: to take full control of production. By producing everything in-house, Sarkar Exports could finally guarantee the quality and reliability international buyers expect.

The turning point came in 2019, when Sarkar Exports partnered with Alibaba.com through its local partner, Tradeshi Ltd. This opened the doors to global markets and introduced their products to international buyers who were looking for reliable suppliers.

“Our largest order on Alibaba.com was T-shirts, which sold in France. The quantity was 35,000 pieces, worth $112,000. Through Alibaba.com, we have been able to express ourselves to the whole world. Currently, year-on-year growth in exports through Alibaba.com is 30%, and 90% of our business now comes from this platform,” shared MD Riam Sorkar.

With Alibaba.com, Sarkar Exports transformed its business. Today, it exports to France, Italy, Canada, the USA, the UK, Spain, and beyond. Its main markets include North America (50%), Western Europe (40%), and Eastern Asia (10%). Annual exports now stand at $223,000, with steady growth every year.

Technology has also played a key role in their journey. Harnessing Alibaba.com’s AI tools for everyday efficiency, the team at Sarkar Exports has found new ways to save time and improve productivity.

MD Riam Sorkar explained that AI tools are now part of their daily operations, helping them handle inquiries and manage product information more effectively.

He further added: “Artificial intelligence mainly helps me more when I don't have any ideas or when I haven't logged into Alibaba.com for a long time, as it automatically responds to messages. Secondly, when I add a new product, it collects photos, texts, and keywords. Overall, it helps me a lot with these tasks, and I consider it a very useful tool.”

From a modest beginning in Narsingdi to securing one of its biggest orders in France, Sarkar Exports’ journey stands as proof that with perseverance, commitment to quality, and the right platform, no dream is too big.

Read More

Prime Bank, BB to implement 500C startup refinancing fund

Hyundai gets 1st position in brand-new passenger vehicle sales in Bangladesh

bKash, BSK expand book reading program for students in Lakshmipur, Feni

MR.DIY launches 5th store in Dhaka’s Shantinagar

Electro Mart Group donates umbrellas to DMP with Konka, Gree logos

Akij Venture unveils S Asia’s largest, most advanced water production plant

Latest News

Milestone Tragedy: 3 more students released from burn institute

Jucsu: Voting resumes at Hall No 15

Prime Bank, BB to implement 500C startup refinancing fund

Hyundai gets 1st position in brand-new passenger vehicle sales in Bangladesh

bKash, BSK expand book reading program for students in Lakshmipur, Feni

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x