MR.DIY launches 5th store in Dhaka’s Shantinagar

After receiving overwhelming response from customers, Malaysia’s leading home improvement brand MR.DIY has officially opened its fifth store in Bangladesh.

The new outlet is located at 169/1 Concord Grand, Shantinagar, Dhaka.

The grand opening ceremony was held on Thursday. At the inauguration event, MR.DIY Bangladesh’s top officials were present and officially launched the store by cutting the ribbon.

Among those present were-Syed Noor Anwar, head of operations, Mohammad Nasim Ahmed, finance manager, Md Umar Faruk Hossain, warehouse manager, Mohammad Haris Bin Jamaluddin, area manager, Md Masudur Rahman, import manager, Mohammad Shahin Molla, HR manager, Mohammad Nazir Hossain, business development manager, and Rahat Nabi, marketing manager.

During the event, they pledged to continue MR.DIY’s expansion and provide better service to customers.

It was announced that MR.DIY is committed to its motto “Quality, affordable prices, and a wide variety — a reliable one-stop destination for all your needs.”

MR.DIY maintains product quality while offering items at low prices, staying true to its promise of “Always Low Prices.”

The newly opened Shantinagar store offers 10,000+ products across 10 main categories-household items, hardware tools, electronic products, automotive accessories, furnishing materials, stationery & sports equipment, toys & gifts, computer & mobile accessories, jewelry & cosmetics.

With this wide range, every family member will find something, ensuring a complete shopping experience.

Special offers for grand opening, from September 11–13, customers can enjoy special promotions and gifts. Shoppers’s spending Tk1,000 or more will receive a free MR.DIY umbrella.

Additionally, customers can participate in the MR.DIY TOP FAN Campaign for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Since launching its first store in Malaysia in 2005, MR.DIY now operates 5,000+ outlets worldwide, including in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Turkey, Spain, Vietnam, Poland, and South Africa.

In Bangladesh, MR.DIY opened its first two outlets in April 2024 at Pallwell Carnation Shopping Center, Uttara, and Jamuna Future Park.

Later, Mirpur branch was launched, followed by the fourth store in Dhanmondi in March this year.

With the launch of the fifth store in Shantinagar, MR.DIY continues its journey of reaching closer to Bangladeshi customers.